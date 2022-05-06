Insider Selling: The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Sells 197,161 Shares of Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,630. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 874,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,455 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

