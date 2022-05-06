Insider Selling: W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Sells 276 Shares of Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GWW traded down $4.83 on Friday, hitting $478.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $45,783,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

