Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77.

NSIT opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $88.28 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.