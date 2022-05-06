Insmed (INSM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2022 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2022 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/27/2022 – Insmed is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/31/2022 – Insmed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $20.78. 72,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.06. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Insmed by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Insmed by 10.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Insmed by 34.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

