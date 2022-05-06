Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.41 Per Share

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
IHC stock opened at GBX 102.10 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of £69.55 million and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.96. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 92.10 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.85 ($1.91).
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
