Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.41 Per Share

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IHC stock opened at GBX 102.10 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of £69.55 million and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.96. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 92.10 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.85 ($1.91).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

