Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Intel worth $159,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

INTC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 40,910,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,625,809. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

