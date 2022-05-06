InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. InterCloud Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

About InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD)

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.