Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.76.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 920.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.