International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.38. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

IBM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.28. 233,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.