International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 162 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.02) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.80) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 190.79 ($2.38).

Shares of IAG stock traded down GBX 10.96 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 132.36 ($1.65). The company had a trading volume of 81,800,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,079,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.57. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.40 ($2.68). The stock has a market cap of £6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

