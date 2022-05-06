International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Insider Sells $76,658.40 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $122.75 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average of $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after buying an additional 335,250 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $790,913,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

