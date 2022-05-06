Internet Computer Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $12.45 or 0.00034562 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $146.16 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00243271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00217587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00474356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039712 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,149.51 or 1.97572524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 481,131,547 coins and its circulating supply is 226,756,258 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

