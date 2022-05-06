Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.27

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 117911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

