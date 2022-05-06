Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.21

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 77522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.