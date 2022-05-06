Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.21

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 77522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

