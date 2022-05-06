Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $310.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $309.62 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

