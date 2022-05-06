Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.25. The stock had a trading volume of 139,462,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,346,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $305.11 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

