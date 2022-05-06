Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PSCH stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

