Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.61

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

