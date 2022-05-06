Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ISTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Investar alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 71,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,562. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 13.5% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 35.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.