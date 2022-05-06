Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 million, a P/E ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -499.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

