Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $8,567,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 173.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.