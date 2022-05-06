Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 61 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 79,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

