Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 61 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 79,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
