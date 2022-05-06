IRISnet (IRIS) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

IRISnet (IRIS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $50.80 million and $1.36 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,076,327,445 coins and its circulating supply is 1,285,079,931 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

