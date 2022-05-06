iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 43,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.67 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42.

