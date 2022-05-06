iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Shares Up 3.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.31 and last traded at $97.14. 883,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 707,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.57.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.