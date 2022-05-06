iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 1.00% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HSCZ opened at $33.19 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

