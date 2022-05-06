iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Securian Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $99,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.94. 1,318,969 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59.

