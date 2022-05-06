iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.13

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 887172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% in the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,627,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

