iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $51.31 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

