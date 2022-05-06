iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is JSF Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,719. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.11 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.77 and its 200-day moving average is $280.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

