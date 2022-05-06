iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 249,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,261,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $223.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $220.80 and a one year high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.09 and a 200 day moving average of $270.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

