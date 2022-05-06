iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,647 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $47,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,450. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.11 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

