iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $148.69. 1,870,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,849. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.11 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

