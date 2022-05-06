iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 180,770 shares.The stock last traded at $65.95 and had previously closed at $66.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.