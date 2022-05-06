iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.00. 295,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $245.29 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

