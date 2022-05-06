iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $149.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.69 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

