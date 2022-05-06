iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,136.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

