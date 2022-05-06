Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of ISDR opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

