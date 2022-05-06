Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Up 3.8%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.27. 181,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 151,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Separately, Raymond James raised Itafos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a market cap of C$595.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77.

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

