iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $63.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $282.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $2,749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,817,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,440,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $4,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042,058 shares in the company, valued at $83,352,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 886,638 shares of company stock worth $29,248,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $972,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITOS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,002. The company has a market capitalization of $933.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

