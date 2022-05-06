ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. ITT updated its FY22 guidance to $4.30 to $4.70 EPS.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $70.86. 14,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,761. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. ITT has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ITT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ITT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

