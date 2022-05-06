ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Cut to $84.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

ITT stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. ITT has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,345,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1,490.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 236,371 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

