ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Lowered to $100.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of ITT opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. ITT has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

