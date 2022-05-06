IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives GBX 324.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IWG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get IWG alerts:

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,750 ($14,678.33).

Shares of IWG traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 233.60 ($2.92). The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,422. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 211.10 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.30 ($4.80). The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278.01.

About IWG (Get Rating)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.