J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.11

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 18927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

