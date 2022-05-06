Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.81. 346,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,634,704. The company has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.51.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

