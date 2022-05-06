Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,094 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $153.14. The stock had a trading volume of 169,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,085. The stock has a market cap of $421.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.63. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

