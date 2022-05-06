Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-$7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11.

Shares of J stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average is $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after buying an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

