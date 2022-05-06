Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.58

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

