Jason W. Reese Acquires 1,369,984 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 1,369,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,671.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,027,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,290,647.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 21,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,589. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

