Jason W. Reese Acquires 1,369,984 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 1,369,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,671.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,027,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,290,647.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 21,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,589. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter.
Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.